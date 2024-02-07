Drug search leads police to garage — and $1M in stolen construction supplies, police say

Windows, fans, flooring and everything in between.

That’s what police said they found Monday, Feb. 5, during a search for drugs at a home in Buford, Georgia.

Officers serving a search warrant discovered nearly $1 million worth of stolen construction equipment and supplies inside an attached garage and in a second garage out back, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Nearly $1 million in stolen construction supplies, including windows and flooring, were discovered during a search of a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia, police say. Photo by Gwinnett County Police Department

Investigators said the warrant stemmed from ongoing drug and property crimes investigations.

The items found included flooring, windows, doors, fans, appliances and other equipment, police said in a news release.

“Recognizing that some of the property could have come from local Home Depot and Lowes stores as part of a retail theft operation, those companies’ loss prevention divisions were called to assist in identifying potential stolen property,” police said.

Some items may have also been taken from local construction sites, according to investigators.

Along with the cache of construction materials, police said they found “a large number of pills.” Four people were arrested, according to the release.

Each person was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, police said, adding that additional charges are possible.

Buford is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

