Drug smuggling scheme using eyeglasses busted at Luzerne County Correctional Facility

Mar. 16—WILKES-BARRE — Two inmates at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility were arraigned Wednesday on allegations they conspired with a woman to smuggle drugs hidden in eyeglasses into the facility.

Trevor Hurysh, 30, and Jared Hospodar, 27, were the recipients of eyeglasses that contained tightly rolled suboxone strips hidden in the hollow glass arms, according to court records.

The scheme was discovered by a security threat intelligence unit official at the county correctional facility earlier this year.

According to the criminal complaints:

A review of recorded communications indicated that civilians conspired to smuggle narcotics into the prison by inserting the drugs into reading glasses purchased at local stores.

Shortly after the scheme was discovered, a woman arrived at the main entrance saying she was delivering a pair of glasses to an inmate.

The glasses were intercepted and contraband was found during an inspection, the complaints say.

A second incident occurred when a woman entered the main entrance Feb. 11 indicating she was dropping off reading glasses for Hospodar.

As with the first incident, the glasses were inspected and found to have hidden contraband.

A county detective took possession of the glasses that were taken apart.

Inside each arm were tightly rolled Suboxone strips, the complaints say.

After the glasses were seized Feb. 11, Hurysh communicated with Krysty L. Horter, 35, of Nanticoke, discussing the whereabouts of the glasses and who dropped them off at the main entrance, according to the complaints.

Investigators and security threat intelligence unit officials learned more glasses were being planned to be dropped off. Within a day, a woman entered the main entrance on Feb. 27 saying she had reading glasses for Hospodar, turning over an envelope containing the glasses.

An inspection of the glasses dropped off Feb. 27 revealed rolled Suboxone strips in both arms, the complaints say.

Hospodar was summoned the the prison's medical department to retrieve the glasses. When he placed the glasses in a shirt pocket, he was detained and furnished the name of his lawyer, Larry Kansky, according to the complaints.

Surveillance footage showed the women being dropped off in front of Central Court, which is next to the county correctional facility, in a vehicle allegedly driven by Horter. The women then walk inside the main entrance and return to the vehicle.

Court records say investigators and security threat intelligent unit officials believe there were eight glasses dropped off from Feb. 11 to Feb. 28.

Hurysh and Hospodar were each charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance or contraband and criminal conspiracy to possess a controlled substance or contraband. They were remanded on $25,000 bail each.

Horter was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on similar charges. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

An arrest warrant was issued for a fourth person who has not been arraigned.