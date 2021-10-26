Drug-sniffing dog finds 50 pounds of meth at Kansas City bus station

A drug-sniffing dog found nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a search of a Greyhound bus station in Kansas City known by authorities as a stop used by drug traffickers to transport narcotics across the country.

Detectives on a federal narcotics task force were searching the luggage compartment of a bus around 7:30 a.m. Monday at 1101 Troost Ave. when the K-9, Zeus, signaled to handlers that a red Samsonite roller bag might contain illegal drugs, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District of Western Missouri. The bag, destined for Columbus, Ohio, was picked up by a man who was then questioned by police.

Police asked for consent to search the bag but were not given permission, according to court records. They arrested its carrier, Anthony W. Lamar, 27, on suspicion of drug possession. A pistol loaded with 15 rounds was taken from his right hip as he was taken into custody, the federal complaint said.

A search warrant was granted by a Jackson County judge roughly 90 minutes later. Inside the luggage, officers found six heat-sealed bags containing what was determined to be 49.4 pounds of methamphetamine, court records show.

Under the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in federal court, Lamar faces felony charges of drug possession and illegal firearm possession. Lamar has a previous felony conviction in California that bars him from having a firearm, according to court records.