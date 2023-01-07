Drug strike force recovers more than 300 pounds of meth in 2022

Jan. 6—A man was arrested in St. Joseph this week and found with 25 pounds of methamphetamine — a drug that is causing growing concerns for local law enforcement.

Mark Edmundson Jr., 48, made an initial court appearance Thursday morning after an altercation with police earlier this week in which law enforcement recovered the methamphetamine.

Law enforcement officials in Buchanan County say that meth has become a growing problem over the past few years, but are prepared to meet the challenge and make the community safer.

Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said that 2022 saw a large increase in the seizure of methamphetamines with 147,618 grams, or 325 pounds, confiscated. This is an increase from 2021, with nearly 13,000 grams, and in 2020 just over 10,000 grams.

Collie said that the drug can be distributed in different forms.

"A lot of times meth is either in the crystal or powder form, but we see it in liquid form, whether it's being transported or for it to be used with a syringe," Collie said. "Most time you're going to see it as a crystal or powder."

Any amount of meth collected is a concern to the strike force, but when numbers start getting over 10-20 pounds collected, Collie said that they begin looking at where the meth is being distributed and where it is going.

"When you start seeing over several ounces or into pounds, it's distribution," Collie said. "The unfortunate thing is what we have to remember is when you start looking at the rural communities around us, typically we're the hub for those areas."

Collie said that Buchanan County can receive the drug from Kansas City, Chicago and areas in Texas. In turn, dealers in the county sell to areas including Trenton, Chillicothe and Maryville.

Collie said it's important for law enforcement in Buchanan County to battle the drug problem and keep it out of other areas.

"We owe it to the smaller communities," Collie said. "We have great relationships with Chillicothe and Cameron Police and all the sheriff's offices that we cover in Northwest Missouri ... It's really about working together to try to identify that and start dealing with the source of supply."

Story continues

According to court documents, Edmundson was charged with three counts of class C felony trafficking drugs, class D felony with unlawful use of a firearm and a class B misdemeanor with a DWI.

His bail was denied at his arraignment with Judge Rebecca Spencer.

Edmundson entered a plea of not guilty until he speaks with an attorney. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.