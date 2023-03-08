Drug supplier sentenced to prison time

Mar. 7—NORTH MANKATO — The man who supplied drugs to an overdose victim in North Mankato in 2020 was recently sentenced to prison time.

Dorian Lashawn Langston, 43, was convicted on a third-degree murder charge in late February in Blue Earth County District Court, after pleading guilty in December. Third-degree murder indicates a person didn't intend to cause a death, but did so by providing a controlled substance.

Langston was found to have provided drugs to 32-year-old Jaeton Williams in September 2020. Williams was found to have died from a heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose.

Court documents from Feb. 28 state Langston received a prison sentence totaling nine years and six months. His minimum prison term at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud will be two-thirds of the sentence, minus 777 days of credit for time already served.

Judge Gregory Anderson also ordered Langston to pay about $17,139 in restitution.

Langston's prison term is less than the sentencing guidelines called for, with a court document noting he took some action to mitigate his actions.

