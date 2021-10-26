Drug supplier tied to Mac Miller's death pleads guilty

A man who supplied drugs to the late rapper Mac Miller agreed to a plea deal in which he admits to distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills that were actually laced with fentanyl.

Stephen Walter, one of the three men charged in connection to Miller's death in 2018, will formally enter the plea on Nov. 8, but the plea agreement was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Monday, according to Vice News.

As part of the deal, a separate charge of conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death would be dropped.

“Miller would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills that [he] had received from Pettit on September 4, 2018,” prosecutors said.

According to a toxicology report, Miller had cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death in Los Angeles on Sept. 7, 2018. He was 26.

Court documents said Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis were also involved in the drug deal that led to Miller's death. Miller ordered 10 oxycodone pills from Pettit, which were delivered by Reavis after getting the drugs from Walter.

Both men have been charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Walter faces up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a $1 million fine for the fentanyl charge. Prosecutors, however, are recommending 17 years in prison with five years of supervised release.

Prior to his fatal overdose, Miller had just completed his fifth album, Swimming, and was preparing to go on tour. Miller was nominated posthumously for his first Grammy in 2018 for his final album.

The Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning last month for an increase in fake prescription drugs that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized this year — more than the past two years combined.

The Wire star Michael K. Williams died last month from what was determined to be an accidental overdose of multiple drugs, including fentanyl.

