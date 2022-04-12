Drug Task Force again arrests 2 Richmond residents it's investigating

RICHMOND, Ind. — A lengthy Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation has resulted in second arrests for two Richmond residents since the investigation began.

Michael Allen Christian, 42, and Tori Marie Carico, 27, were jailed Monday after a traffic stop conducted by Drug Task Force and second-shift Richmond Police Department officers, according to a Drug Task Force news release. They were jailed on active warrants.

Both remained in the Wayne County Jail on Tuesday.

Christian had warrants from two previously filed cases. In one, he is charged with Level 4 felony possession of a narcotic drug and is accused of being a habitual offender, and in the other, he is charged with misdemeanor driving while never having had a license.

The possession warrant was issued Dec. 9 when probable cause was found for the charge that resulted from the Drug Task Force investigation. The driving warrant was issued Oct. 18 when Christian failed to appear at a Superior Court 3 pre-trial conference in the case.

Carico also had warrants from two cases. In one, she is charged with Level 4 felony possession of a narcotic drug and Level 6 felony possession of a syringe, and in the other, she was convicted of possession of a syringe.

The narcotic drug and syringe case's warrant was issued Dec. 9 after probable cause was found for both charges that resulted from the Drug Task Force investigation. The other warrant was issued when a petition to revoke home detention was filed against Carico, who had been sentenced to one year of home detention for the syringe conviction.

The Drug Task Force has been investigating the dealing of narcotics involving Christian and Carico, the release said. The investigation initially resulted in the SWAT team and Drug Task Force officers executing a search warrant Nov. 29 in the 1000 block of South 15th Street. That resulted in the Level 4 felony possession charges against Christian and Carico, as well as the one syringe charge against Carico.

A Level 4 felony conviction carries a six-year standard sentence with a sentencing range of two to 12 years. A habitual offender adjudication would enhance that sentence.

Christian has two previous felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine, plus felony convictions for criminal recklessness, maintaining a common nuisance, theft, possession of marijuana and robbery, and he has previously been found a habitual offender. Christian also has four previous misdemeanor convictions for driving without being licensed, two for possession of marijuana, two for criminal mischief and one each for leaving the scene of an accident and visiting a common nuisance.

Carico has a previous felony conviction for auto theft and four misdemeanor convictions for driving with a suspended license.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Drug Task Force again arrests 2 Richmond residents it's investigating