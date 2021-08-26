Drug Task Force arrest 3, including man wanted on federal warrant

Aug. 25—A man wanted on a federal arrest warrant out of southern Texas is behind bars.

Jose Miguel Zuniga, 40, of Corpus Christi, Texas, had been on the lam for several years following a conviction and sentencing of federal drug trafficking crimes in 2013 and 2014. He had been identified by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Marshals as "armed and dangerous."

And because of an ongoing investigation by the Cass County Drug Task Force, the man known as "Slick" was captured and booked into the Cass County Jail at approximately 6:10 a.m. Wednesday. He remains at the jail on the new charges as well as held under the federal arrest warrant.

Members of the Drug Task Force obtained a narcotic search warrant for 225 W. Linden Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Assisted by the Indiana State Police SWAT team in executing the search warrant, they located Zuniga at the residence with a variety of illegal substances.

Zuniga was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; false informing, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of possession of marijuana, one as a Class B misdemeanor, with the second as a Class C misdemeanor.

Based on court documents, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office has charged Zuniga with dealing methamphetamine, between five and 10 grams, with enhancing circumstances as a Level 2 felony; possession of a narcotic drug as a Level 6 felony; and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.

His initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. Thursday in Cass Superior Court 2.

According to the Drug Task Force, this investigation could lead to additional arrests. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to the Logansport Police Department or the Cass County Sheriff's Department. The Cass County Drug Task Force can be reached by email at drugtips@logansportpolice.com or lpdmsu@logansportpolice.com.

According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas, Zuniga was working with the Texas Mexican Mafia (TMM) when he pleaded guilty in January 2014 to possession with the intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to 74 months in federal prison with three years of supervised release.

He admitted to purchasing an ounce of heroin with the intent to distribute the drug, according to court records, which also state that Zuniga had at one point fled to Mexico to avoid being arrested on a murder charge. The court documents further state that Zuniga returned to the United States only after that charge had been dismissed.

In an unrelated investigation, the Cass County Drug Task Force also arrested Luis Antonio Lopez Aleman, 38, of Indianapolis, and Anjelica Renee Kassa, 30, of Westfield, on drug-related charges.

The duo was caught at Cicott Street and Wheatland Avenue just around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the jail after 10 p.m.

They both face Level 2 felonies for dealing in methamphetamine with an amount of 10 or more grams and Class A misdemeanors for carrying a handgun without a license. Aleman also has a third charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.

Their initial hearings are set for 8 a.m. Thursday in Cass Superior Court 2. They remain at the jail.

