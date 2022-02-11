Drug Task Force arrests 2, seizes drugs, handguns, paraphernalia

Items seized during execution of a search warrant at a North 19th Street residence Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, included fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, loaded handguns, cash and drug paraphernalia.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Drug Task Force confiscated drugs, handguns and drug paraphernalia at a North 19th Street residence.

Justin Allen Aslinger, 41, was arrested Wednesday on six charges, and Jasmine Olivia Oakley-Fields, 26, was arrested on two failure-to-appear warrants, according to a Drug Task Force news release.

Aslinger remained jailed Thursday with bonds totaling $30,500. He is preliminarily charged with Level 3 felony dealing a narcotic, Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Crime: Indiana appeals court upholds heroin dealer's prison sentence

Crime: Wayne County jury convicts 60-year-old Richmond man of 4 felonies related to 2020 beating

Crime: Drug Task Force finds handgun, cash, marijuana during drug-dealing arrest

Oakley-Fields remained jailed Thursday without bond. She had warrants issued for her arrest after she failed to appear at a Sept. 9, 2021, pretrial conference on two pending cases.

On Wednesday, the SWAT team and Drug Task Force officers served the arrest warrants on Oakley-Fields at the residence in the 900 block of North 19th Street, the release said. A search warrant obtained as the result of an ongoing investigation into Aslinger was then executed at the residence.

During the search, officers found 9.72 grams of fentanyl, 35.52 grams of marijuana, 6.3 grams of an unknown substance, a small amount of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. The unknown substance will be tested by the Indiana State Police laboratory.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Aslinger and Oakley-Fields had been arrested after a March 12, 2021, police pursuit ended with them fleeing from their pickup truck after it crashed into a North West L Street utility pole, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Story continues

Wayne County Sheriff's Office K-9 Agar apprehended Aslinger after he jumped a fence in the area of North West M and North West Fifth streets, the affidavit said. The investigation located more than 200 grams of fentanyl, more than 450 Oxycodone strips, more than 60 grams of a methamphetamine/cocaine mixture, 15 grams of methamphetamine, more than 200 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of crack cocaine, THC edibles, THC wax, 40 Suboxone strips, 75 syringes, a handgun and $2,800 cash.

Aslinger is charged with three counts of Level 2 felony dealing a narcotic, Level 6 felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident from that incident. A trial is scheduled May 2 in Superior Court 2.

He has previous Wayne County felony convictions for burglary, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement, as well as three misdemeanor convictions for battery and misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Wayne County Drug Task Force seized drug paraphernalia from a North 19th Street residence while executing a search warrant.

After Oakley-Fields fled the pickup last March, she was apprehended in a nearby mobile home park, according to the affidavit. She was combative at that time, trying to bite and strike an officer. She also allegedly tried to remove the officer's gun from his holster. Oakley-Fields was found with Buprenorphine and Naloxone in her possession, the affidavit said.

Oakley-Fields is charged with Level 5 felony disarming a law enforcement officer, Level 6 felony battery on a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance from that incident.

She also has a case open against her that charges her with Level 5 felony battery of a police officer, Level 6 felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor false informing.

In that case, officers attempted to arrest her on a warrant Nov. 23, 2019, inside Walmart, according to an affidavit. When approached, she allegedly provided a false name, then resisted when officers tried to detain her. Outside, she attempted to break free, trying to kick one officer and wrapping her leg around another officer's leg. Oakley-Fields eventually kicked one officer in the groin.

Heroin was found inside a pendant on a necklace she was wearing, the affidavit said.

On Thursday, trials for both of Oakley-Fields' cases were scheduled for May 9 in Superior Court 1.

Oakley-Fields has two previous misdemeanor convictions for possession of paraphernalia in Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Drug Task Force arrests 2, seizes drugs, handguns, paraphernalia