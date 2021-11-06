Drug Task Force arrests 3, seizes 178 grams of drugs

Cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and marijuana was confiscated by Wayne County Drug Task Force officers Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a traffic stop resulting from an investigation into drug activity.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Drug Task Force arrested three Ohio men and confiscated 178 grams of drugs Thursday.

Officers were conducting surveillance Thursday as part of an investigation when they observed a suspicious vehicle, according to a news release. Marked patrol units from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Richmond Police Department conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.

During the stop, officers located 113.66 grams of powder cocaine, 57.74 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 4.98 grams of crack cocaine and 1.76 grams of marijuana, the release said.

Crime: 20-year-old sentenced to time served, probation in teenager's death

Crime: Richmond man accused of taking police car now formally charged with 3 felonies in 2 states

Crime: Richmond man charged with dealing methamphetamine after police find 59 grams

Kelvin Snow, 32, was jailed on two preliminary charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, one as a Level 2 felony and one as a Level 4 felony. He remained in the jail Friday morning with a $30,000 bond.

Douglas Warren Walker, 23, was arrested on preliminary charges of Level 2 felony dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He also remained jailed Friday morning with a $30,000 bond.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Harvest Bell, 24, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He satisfied a $500 bond Friday and was released from the jail.

According to the release, the arrests were an example of results from a lengthy investigation that began with citizen complaints. The Drug Task Force encourages community members to report suspicious activity.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Drug Task Force arrests 3, seizes 178 grams of drugs