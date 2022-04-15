Drug Task Force arrests Nicholas Lakes again, seizes 100 grams of drugs, $7,800

Wayne County Drug Task Force officers confiscated about 100 grams of drugs when executing a search warrant at a South Ninth Street residence.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Drug Task Force seized about 100 grams of drugs and more than $7,800 after arresting a Richmond man for the second time within two months.

Nicholas Folkerth Lakes, 33, was jailed Thursday on preliminary charges of Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 3 felony dealing a narcotic drug, Level 5 felony felon in possession of a firearm, Level 6 felony dealing a controlled substance, Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, according to a Drug Task Force news release.

Lakes remained jailed Friday with $45,500 in bonds.

Drug Task Force and first-shift Richmond Police Department officers were conducting surveillance on Lakes' residence in the 400 block of South Ninth Street, the release said. Lakes, who is the subject of the investigation, left the residence, and officers stopped the vehicle after observing a traffic violation.

At that time, Lakes was detained for the methamphetamine possession charge. Drug Task Force officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant for Lakes' residence, the release said.

During the search, officers found 96.94 grams of methamphetamine, 2.04 grams of heroin and 1.59 grams of cocaine with a combined street value of approximately $10,400, according to the release. Other controlled substances, $7,864 cash, a handgun and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated.

The Drug Task Force last arrested Lakes after a Feb. 22 traffic stop. Officers found 43 grams of methamphetamine, 36 grams of heroin, $258 and three kinds of pills.

Wayne County Drug Task Force officers found $7,864 when executing a search warrant during an investigation into Nicholas Folkerth Lakes.

Lakes is charged with dealing heroin and dealing methamphetamine, both as Level 2 felonies, and with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance from that arrest. He is also accused of being a habitual offender.

Lakes qualifies as a habitual offender because of previous convictions for causing serious injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of narcotics, according to charging information. Lakes has six previous felony convictions for possessing various narcotics, as well as a felony conviction for auto theft. He also has misdemeanor convictions for criminal trespass, domestic battery, conversion and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.

A trial is scheduled for May 24 in Circuit Court for the February case.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years.

Wayne County Drug Task Force officers confiscated crack cocaine and methamphetamine when executing a search warrant during an investigation into Crystal Lashay Hogg.

Crack, meth found

Drug Task Force officers also executed a search warrant Friday at the Bobby J. Smith Apartments in the 1400 block of North H Street.

Crystal Lashay Hogg, 33, was arrested and jailed with $15,250 in bonds. Hogg, who is the subject of the Drug Task Force investigation, is preliminarily charged with dealing cocaine and dealing methamphetamine, both as Level 4 felonies, plus Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Officers seized about 1 gram of crack cocaine, 2.28 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search, the release said.

A Level 4 felony conviction carries a six-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of two to 12 years.

Hogg has previous felony convictions for dealing a narcotic drug, theft and robbery, plus misdemeanor convictions for leaving the scene of an accident, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and driving without ever receiving a license.

Wayne County Drug Task Force officers confiscated crack cocaine, methamphetamine and other items when executing a search warrant during an investigation into Crystal Lashay Hogg.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Drug Task Force arrests man again, seizes 100 grams of drugs, $7,800