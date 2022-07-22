Drug task force arrests resident after finding fentanyl, drugs, firearms in home search

A law enforcement taskforce search of a home turned up fentanyl and other drugs, thousand of dollars in cash, multiple firearms and included the arrest of the resident on felony charges.

Henry Allen Thompson III, 46, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon during the search of his home, in the 1300 block of Hensley Avenue, Butler County Richard Jones said in a statement.

Agents found 70 grams of fentanyl, a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, approximately a half-ounce of crack cocaine and a pound of marijuana.

Also found and seized was a little more than $40,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and a ballistic vest.

The agents included the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, along with Hamilton police.

Thompson is charged through Hamilton Municipal Court with felony drug possession and possession of weapons as a felon.

Agents will be seeking additional charges as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff’s office.



