Drug Task Force arrests suspected dealer, confiscates nearly 15 grams

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Drug Task Force seized nearly 15 grams of heroin and fentanyl and arrested a Richmond man Monday morning.

Michael Christian was the subject of a Drug Task Force investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics, according to a news release. He was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of Level 2 felony dealing a narcotic drug. The charge is a Level 2 felony because it involves more than 10 grams of the substance.

The standard sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction is 17½ years of incarceration with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Officers obtained a search warrant, and the SWAT team and Drug Task Force executed that warrant Monday morning at Christian's residence in the 1000 block of South 15th Street. They seized 14.74 grams of heroin and fentanyl and 2 grams of marijuana in addition to drug paraphernalia items.

The Drug Task Force encourages community members to report suspicious drug activity by calling 765-983-7328.

