Drug task force arrests two for cocaine

Jun. 24—MORGANTOWN — Two men were arrested after the Mon Metro Drug Task Force found cocaine, cash and a handgun inside a Cheat Lake home.

Martin M. Tinsley, 43, and Dennis Barbee, 40, both of Morgantown, are each charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony conspiracy.

The Mon Metro Drug Task Force and the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team searched a home on Hawks Nest Drive, which is off of Lakeview Drive, at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Tinsley and Barbee were inside the home. The complaint also states officers found more than 80 grams, or almost 3 ounces, of "cocaine HCL, or 'powder cocaine, ' " more than $5, 000 in U.S. currency, and a loaded Smith & Wesson.40 caliber handgun.

Barbee and Tinsley were arraigned by Magistrate Jim Nabors, who set bond at $25, 000 each. As of Wednesday morning, only Tinsley remained in North Central Regional Jail.

