Drug task force: Detroit man had fentanyl

Jun. 3—MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Drug Task Force has charged a Detroit man after allegedly finding fentanyl in the apartment he was in.

Devin C. Motley, 21, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

The task force Tuesday searched an apartment on East St. John Street, near the WVU College of Law, according to a criminal complaint.

Motley was found in the apartment as was a "quantity of fentanyl " scales, packaging materials, and "U.S. currency consistent with distribution, " the complaint states.

Motley was arraigned Wednesday by Magistrate Ron Bane and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $300, 000 bond.