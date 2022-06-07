Drug task force finds meth, cocaine during search

Jun. 7—Jermaine Jones, 50, of Jackson, Mich., was taken into custody on Thursday after the Mon Metro Drug Task Force found drugs inside a Morgantown residence.

Task force officers executed a search warrant at the Winona Avenue apartment Jones was occupying, criminal complaints said.

During the search, officers located over 60 grams of a crystal substance, which the complaint said field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also recovered over 45 grams of a white chunky substance which field-tested positive to be cocaine.

According to the complaint, some of the alleged cocaine was pre-packaged for distribution.

Multiple scales were also found in the residence along with packaging materials, the complaint said.

Jones was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Bond for Jones was set at $50, 000. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

