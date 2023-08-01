Drug Task Force finds multiple drugs during search of Morgantown residence
Jul. 31—A Morgantown man is facing multiple drug charges following a search conducted by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force (MMDTF) the evening of July 27.
During the search of the 1475 Andmore Street residence, MMDTF agents allegedly located a black backpack that contained a wallet holding the identification of Tyler Wade Livengood, 31, of Morgantown, according to criminal complaints.
Task force agents also reported finding 36 eight-milligram Suboxone strips, approximately 14 grams of cocaine and 50 "stamps bags " of fentanyl inside the backpack.
"Stamp bags " are small wax or glassine packets that can contain mixtures of illicit drugs such as fentanyl or heroin. These bags sometimes are stamped with a logo or brand of some type that signifies a certain dealer or manufacturer.
"Stamp bags " tend to contain just a few tenths of a gram ; however, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) advises that just two milligrams (.002 gram) of fentanyl, equivalent to a few grains of sand, can be fatal.
Livengood was arraigned on Friday before Monongalia County Magistrate Judge Sandy Holepit. He is charged with one count each possession with intent to deliver suboxone, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
If found guilty, Livengood faces up to 15 years in prison for both the fentanyl and cocaine possession charges and an additional three years for the Suboxone.
Court records show Livengood is also currently on probation for a nighttime burglary at a Point Marion Road residence in 2018. He was convicted after pleading guilty to the charge in September 2018 and served nearly a year in prison before being released on probation. He will likely face additional penalties for violating the probation terms.
Livengood is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75, 000 cash or surety bond. He will return to court for a preliminary hearing currently scheduled for Aug. 7.
