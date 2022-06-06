The Wayne County Drug Task Force seized 1.5 pounds of cocaine, handguns, ammunition and cash Sunday during an investigation into the distribution of cocaine.

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation targeting a local businessman resulted in confiscation of more than 1½ pounds of cocaine.

Adam Lee Gossett, 48, was jailed Sunday on a preliminary charge of Level 2 felony dealing cocaine. He posted a $30,000 surety bond Monday and was released from the Wayne County Jail, according to jail records.

Gossett, whose interests include the Tally Ho Pub and Interstate Motors, was the subject of a lengthy Drug Task Force investigation, according to a news release. The investigation resulted in a Sunday traffic stop on U.S. 40 in Cambridge City.

Officers seized the cocaine worth approximately $50,000, two semi-automatic handguns with ammunition magazines and a small amount of cash, the release said. The Drug Task Force then executed a search warrant at an address in the 1800 block of North E Street associated with the investigation. The search located a small amount of narcotics and an additional handgun.

According to the release, additional charges are expected as other search warrants are executed during the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Drug Task Force investigation locates cocaine worth $50,000, handguns