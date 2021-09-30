Drug Task Force investigators recover meth, fentanyl, U.S. currency

Sep. 30—A Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigation launched in August has led to the arrest of an Ohio man for two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Tyree Allen, 21, was allegedly found in possession of one pound of crystal methamphetamine, four grams of fentanyl, a digital scale, a handgun, and $5, 000, according to a criminal complaint. On Tuesday, task force Officer A.W. Dull was granted warrants by Monongalia County Magistrate Court to locate evidence that supported the ongoing investigation of Allen's alleged drug distribution.

Prior to the search being authorized, Allen was allegedly seen leaving a residence on George Road in a red or maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. The warrants permitted officers to search both the residence and the vehicle. A Super 8 motel room on Venture Drive was also authorized in the search, but its connection to the investigation was not made clear in the criminal complaint.

Investigators stopped the Jeep to search it and Allen was detained on scene. During this time, officers located the money in Allen's sweatshirt pocket. He was then transported to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department. While searching the residence, officers allegedly found the drugs, scale and handgun, according to the criminal complaint.

Allen is being held at the North Central Regional Jail and bond is set at $100, 000.

