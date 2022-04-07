Drug task force makes arrest in marijuana trafficking investigation

Apr. 7—An investigation from the Madison County Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a Richmond man.

Brenton Singleton, Richmond, was arrested on April 1 and charged with trafficking more than five pounds of marijuana.

The investigation began in March 2022, and led to law enforcement seizing roughly 14 pounds of processed marijuana.

Funded by Appalachia HIDTA, the Madison County Drug Task Force is a collaborative initiative between the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Richmond Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

Other arrests include:

—Dustin Michael Bullock, Waco, was arrested on April 5 and charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

—Charley Eugene Hensley, Berea, was arrested on April 5 and charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, careless driving, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and trafficking in marijuana.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.