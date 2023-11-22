Drug task force makes large meth bust

Nov. 22—The District 22 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested a woman Monday in Holdenville who was reportedly in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

District Attorney Erik Johnson said drug task force agents, along with officers from the Holdenville Police Department and Okemah's K-9 Unit, arrested Jolene Copeland after finding the drugs on a drug interdiction traffic stop.

Johnson said Copeland, 44, Holdenville, was arrested at a local dollar store after agents found a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

The arrest was a result of a lengthy investigation, according to Johnson.

"I am so pleased to announce this arrest," Johnson said. "My drug task force is doing an excellent job of keeping our communities safe from these dangerous drugs and the people who sell them."

The District 22 (Pontotoc, Hughes and Seminole counties) Drug Task Force is comprised of agents from the district attorney's office, along with companion agents from many of the district's law enforcement agencies, Johnson said.

Copeland is currently being held in the Seminole County Jail, but as of press time Tuesday, her bond had not been determined, Johnson said.

Earlier this month, the task force conducted an investigation in Ada that resulted in the seizure of 20 grams of fentanyl and the arrest of two fentanyl dealers.

"If anyone is aware of drug activity in their area, they can make an anonymous tip to 22dtf.policeportal.net and be a part of the solution," Johnson said.