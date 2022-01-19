Drug task force paves way to guilty plea

Jan. 19—ASHLAND — The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force can put another feather in its cap following a guilty plea in a federal drug case.

Jessica D. Ross, 40, of Rush, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge David L. Bunning to one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth and two counts of distribution of meth.

According to Ross' plea agreement, she sold roughly 86 grams of meth to an informant in February 2021. Chance Riffe, 32, of Napoleon, Ohio, sold another 56 grams in March 2021 on behalf of Riffe, court records show.

He pleaded guilty last month in federal court.

During an interview with Ross by task force officers, court records show she admitted to her part in the distribution scheme.

Ross now faces between five and 40 years in prison for the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in prison on each distribution charge.

Federal prosecutors are pushing for an enhancement on Ross' sentence, due to a simple possession of meth conviction she incurred in 2017, which is a felony in the commonwealth of Kentucky.

Ross is due back in court for sentencing on May 9. Riffe is scheduled for sentencing on April 11.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com