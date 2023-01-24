Drug task force recovers over two pounds of meth inside Morgantown residence

Jan. 23—Three men are facing felony drug charges after Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigators found large amounts of methamphetamine inside a Monongalia County residence.

On Jan. 19, task force agents conducted a warranted search of a residence at 1028 River Road in Morgantown to locate evidence in relation to an alleged conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to criminal complaints.

Inside the residence, investigators found Nolan Eickleberry, 25, of Morgantown, along with Dorian K. Myles, 24, and Shakur Durell-Amaru Jones, 23, both of Detroit, Mich.

The complaint said while searching the residence, MMDTF located over one kilogram, or approximately 2.2 pounds, of suspected meth in several locations throughout the residence as well as several "devices to weigh controlled substances for packaging for distribution."

Allegedly, Eickleberry and Jones were also found to have large quantities of U.S. currency in their pockets.

The seized substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, the complaint said.

Eickleberry, Myles, and Jones are being charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance—methamphetamine as well as conspiracy to commit the same crime..

The trio was arraigned on Friday, each pleaded not guilty to the charges and bonds were set at $50, 000 each.

Jones has since been released after posting bond. Both Eickleberry and Myles remain in custody at North Central Regional Jail.

