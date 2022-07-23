Drug task force seeks additional funding for staffing

Jul. 22—EFFINGHAM — Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force's efforts to stop the flow of methamphetamine and other drugs into the region is being hampered by inadequate staffing, according to the task force's leader.

The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force met at Koerner Distributor in Effingham Wednesday to bring their financial limitations to the public's attention. The meeting was led by Master Sergeant Brian Gray and attended by state and U.S. legislators, as well as local law enforcement leaders from Effingham County.

The task force recently received a grant from the Department of Justice to assist them in funding officers assigned from local agencies. However, the task force explained more funding is needed by highlighting the extent and severity of southeastern Illinois' drug problem.

"The quality of life in the community continues to deteriorate," Gray said.

The task force claims it needs more money for staffing in order to be as effective as possible in eradicating drug use and distribution in the area. Gray said that legislators and the community should be working toward growing the task force rather than shrinking it.

"Now we're down to three," Gray said in reference to the number of agencies the task force currently has spread across Southeastern Illinois.

The task force needs more officers from local agencies to fill its staff, according to Gray. The task force currently spends approximately $80,000 yearly for its three agencies.

The meeting occurred just a week after federal authorities arrested and charged three Effingham County residents with methamphetamine-related offenses on July 13, including distribution of the drug. Among those charged were Kimberly J. Atkins, 45, of Effingham; Tyler R. Schumacher, 36, of Altamont; and Jennifer M. Hazlett, 34, of Altamont.

Facing the most severe charges are Schumacher and Hazlett, who were both charged with distributing or conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

Story continues

The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force assisted local Effingham authorities with their investigation. However, drug busts like these appear to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Despite arrests like these, meth continues to flow into Effingham County from larger hubs in St. Louis, Evansville and Cairo, where much of the drug supply comes from Mexico through border states like California.

The investigations conducted by the task force often require officers to put themselves in dangerous situations. Since they are currently understaffed, officers in the task force often don't have the support they require for high-risk situations, according to Gray.

"Their investigations are not as efficient. They're not that intensive, and they're unsafe," Gray said.

Illinois State Sen. Jason Plummer asked Gray how the task force spends the funding it receives from asset forfeiture, and if any of that money could be used to correct the current staffing issue. The cash received by the task force through asset forfeiture is used to pay for the task force's operational expenses like vehicles and any other equipment they might require, including surveillance items. However, that funding varies every year.

Plummer, along with many others present at the meeting, expressed his dissatisfaction with the lengths of sentences being served by criminals in southeastern Illinois. Many attributed southeastern Illinois' crime, homelessness and drug issues to what they see as overly lenient sentencing for drug offenders.

The task force identified rehabilitation as the primary means of preventing criminals, particularly drug offenders, from falling into a pattern of re-offending after they are released from custody.

Gray said there are offenders who should be sent to rehabilitation centers in the area instead of simply being placed in prison. The task force sees a significant link between drugs, crime and the recent rise in Effingham County's homeless population.

"It affects everyone, even outside of Effingham County," Gray said.

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.