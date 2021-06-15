Drug Task Force seize $15,000 in heroin, meth

Jun. 14—More than $15,000 worth of drugs is off the streets after two unrelated pursuits ended with arrests.

According to the Cass County Drug Task Force, a moped was heading north on 18th Street before 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, when a police officer identified the driver as Jason Eugene Elliott, who was wanted on a warrant for probation violation.

Initiating pursuit of Elliott, the 45-year-old Logansport man refused to pull over during a routine traffic stop, eluding officers for up to four minutes, according to the Drug Task Force, adding that the Logansport Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Department assisted. During the pursuit, Elliott allegedly tossed contraband into the parking lot at the Corner Pub at 1408 17th St.

Officers retrieved 32 grams of methamphetamine that Elliott had discarded and quickly pulled him over in the 500 block of 11th Street. The approximate $3,000 worth of meth resulted in Elliott facing new charges of dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony, as well as possession of meth, a Level 3 felony. He also has been charged with a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle.

Likewise, on Friday evening, 26-year-old Logansport resident Troy Donnell Mickle was spotted driving a 2013 Dodge Journey at a speed of 64 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone. Officers caught up with Mickle on U.S. 24 near Cass County Road 800 West, where he was pulled over.

According to the Drug Task Force, a K9 unit showed positive indicators for drugs.

A search of Mickle's vehicle revealed approximately 152 grams of heroin and a stolen firearm. The Drug Task Force said this amount of heroin would equate to more than $12,000 if sold.

The amount in possession for dealing puts the crime in the Level 2 felony category. Mickle faces that charge of dealing in heroin and three others: possession of heroin as a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of stolen property, the latter two as misdemeanors.

Based on the Mickle search, the Drug Task Force reported that additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity in neighborhoods to the Logansport Police Department or the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

The Drug Task Force can be reached via email at drugtips@logansportpolice.com or lpdmsu@logansportpolice.com.

As of Monday, Elliott's initial hearing date had not been posted and Mickle's case had not been filed by the Cass County Prosecutor's Office. Mickle bonded out of the Cass County Jail over the weekend.

In an unrelated drug case, Michael Chad Beeman, 45, of Lapel, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine as a Level 5 felony, as well as obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and a misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

His bond is set at $2,000 cash/$10,000 surety with an initial hearing at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 15. He remains behind bars.

