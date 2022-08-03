Drug Task Force seizes 145 grams of cocaine worth $29,000

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County Drug Task Force officers seized 145 grams of cocaine and $1,477 from a Richmond man Tuesday.

Raymond Lee Lewis Jr., 34, was arrested on preliminary charges of Level 2 felony dealing cocaine and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and resisting law enforcement, according to a news release.

Drug Task Force officers involved in a drug investigation requested second-shift Richmond Police Department officers perform a traffic stop, the release said. Lewis was stopped in the 1500 block of East Main Street, where K-9 Brev indicated positively to the odor of narcotics.

Lewis attempted to flee on foot, but he was immediately detained, according to the release. Officers then located 145.66 grams of cocaine worth about $29,000 and the $1,477 cash.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Lewis has previous Wayne County felony convictions for dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine, plus misdemeanor convictions for leaving the scene of an accident, battery, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

