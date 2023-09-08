Drug task force seizes 3 pounds of meth, guns

Sep. 8—A London man was arrested — with more arrests expected — after a drug trafficking ring was busted on Wednesday.

The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrested 61-year-old Henderson Leon Day at Exit 38 in London as he was returning from a pickup of methamphetamine from Louisville, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest netted the seizure of over two pounds of methamphetamine and two firearms. A followup investigation at Day's home, according to LCSO, resulted in the discovery of a stolen firearm and a second firearm as well as a small amount of meth. Day is a convicted felon and under Kentucky law, is not permitted to possess any type of firearm.

The press release states the Drug Interdiction Task Force, which is comprised of Sheriff's officials and officials with the London City Police Department, has seized an additional pound of meth over the past few weeks as part of this investigation into drug trafficking.

Day's arrest is believed to be the first of this investigation, as other co-conspirators have reportedly been identified.

Day is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance. His bond is $25,000 cash and he is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 12.