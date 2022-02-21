Drug Task Force seizes cocaine, marijuana, cash, firearms; arrests 2

Wayne County Drug Task Force officers confiscated crack cocaine, marijuana, pills, digital scales, cash and firearms when executing a search warrant in the 500 block of South 10th Street.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Officers confiscated crack cocaine, marijuana, pills, cash and firearms and arrested two people when executing a search warrant at a southside residence.

The Wayne County Drug Task Force obtained the search warrant as a result of an investigation. Drug Task Force officers, Richmond SWAT team and Richmond Police Department K-9 units executed the warrant on Friday in the 500 block of South 10th Street, according to a news release.

Ataul Jalal Shafeek Sr., 52, and Raquel Annette Shafeek, 58, were arrested, and both bonded out of jail that day. Ataul Shafeek Sr. had $30,750 in bonds, and Raquel Shafeek had $25,250 in bonds.

Crime: Women formally charged with dealing methamphetamine after 37 grams confiscated

Crime: Jury convicts Chad Farmer of murder in Audie Corn's stabbing death

Crime: Drug Task Force arrests 2, seizes drugs, handguns, paraphernalia

Ataul Shafeek Sr. is preliminarily charged with Level 2 felony dealing cocaine, Level 4 felony possession of firearms by a serious violent felon, Level 5 felony possession of a firearm with a removed serial number, Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and Class A misdemeanors dealing marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

Raquel Shafeek is preliminarily charged with Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will decide what charges if any will be formally filed.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Drug Task Force officers had been investigating Ataul Shafeek Sr. and the distribution of narcotics, according to the release. The search warrant was obtained for his residence.

The search recovered 12.66 grams of crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $1,266, 17.02 grams of marijuana with an approximate street value of $100, 20½ unknown pills, $1,993 cash, two digital scales with crack cocaine residue, one loaded pistol, a rifle and a shotgun with an obliterated serial number. The pills will be sent to the Indiana State Police laboratory for identification, the release said.

Story continues

Ataul Shafeek Sr. has an Indiana history of cocaine- and handgun-related convictions. He has been convicted of four felonies for possession of cocaine, two felonies for carrying a handgun without a permit and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

Raquel Shafeek has a previous felony conviction for dealing cocaine.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Drug Task Force seizes cocaine, marijuana, cash, firearms; arrests 2