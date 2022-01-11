Drug task force: Seizures, overdose deaths up last year

Jan. 10—Fatal opioid overdoses doubled last year in the region while task force agents once again seized far more methamphetamine than any other drug.

Drug-related arrests dipped last year but drug seizure amounts rose, according to a 2021 report released by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. The agency is a coalition of law enforcement agencies in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan and Martin counties.

The task force investigated 12 drug overdose deaths last year — up from six deaths in 2020 and one in 2019.

Four suspected drug dealers were charged with third-degree murder in connection with three of the deaths. Other investigations are still ongoing and charges will be forthcoming, said task force Cmdr. Jeff Wersal.

There were 97 non-fatal overdoses known to the task force last year.

Opioids continue to be the primary cause of overdoses, Wersal said. Opioids include heroin, some prescription painkillers and fentanyl — a synthetic drug that can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine and is added to illicit drugs to increase their potency.

Wersal said he believes the number of non-fatal overdoses actually "far exceeds" those known to law enforcement.

"People need to continue paying close attention to their loved ones who may be struggling with addiction and help them in any way they can," he said.

The task force made fewer arrests last year, but for more serious offenses. There were 59 arrests on drug charges, down from 77 in 2020. More than two-thirds of the arrests were first-, second- or third-degree offenses, meaning the defendant was accused of selling drugs or had a large quantity.

The agents' other 13 arrests were for third-degree murder and other crimes that included kidnapping and illegal drug possession.

The task force seized 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine last year, up from 3 pounds in 2020.

"Meth is still the most prevalent drug and the cheapest in our area," Wersal said. "The seizure amounts are directly related to how cheap and easy it is to obtain."

Other seizures also increased: 194 grams of cocaine (up 100 grams), 56 grams of crack cocaine (none was seized last year) and 28 grams of heroin and fentanyl (up 19 grams).