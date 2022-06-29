Drug task forces make arrests in Mankato, Le Sueur

Jun. 29—MANKATO — Law enforcement agents made arrests and seized drugs and firearms during separate busts Monday in Mankato and Le Sueur.

The Mankato bust occurred at an apartment on Pohl Road, according to a release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Agents arrested Tethloach Kueth Dojiok, 20, and Matheng Biel Gatkouth, 23, of Mankato. Both men face fifth-degree controlled substance sales and possession charges, while Gatkouth also faces a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The bust came after agents reported receiving complaints of "short-term traffic and suspicious behavior near the apartment complex." A traffic stop of a motorist who agents observed driving into the parking lot and meeting with one of the suspects for a short time led to the driver admitting she purchased marijuana from a male in the parking lot, according to the release.

Agents obtained a search warrant for the apartment and reportedly found 3 pounds of marijuana, 40 THC vape oil cartridges, MDMA, a loaded handgun and evidence of drug sales.

The drug bust in Le Sueur led to Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents arresting Ronale Deshun Lewis, 42, of Le Sueur. He faces felonies for first-degree controlled substance sales and possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor for driving after cancellation.

Agents pulled over Lewis after seeing him drive off from an apartment in Le Sueur, according to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. They reportedly found 42 grams of suspected cocaine in Lewis' vehicle, followed by 102 grams of cocaine with fentanyl, 314 MDMA tablets, 938 grams of marijuana and other evidence of controlled substance sales in his residence.

Lewis also had a handgun in his residence that had been reported stolen from Tennessee, as well as $108,017 in cash in his apartment, authorities said.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola