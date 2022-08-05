Drug task forces seize four kilos of cocaine, $50K in Fremont raid

FREMONT — A joint operation between the Sandusky and Ottawa county drug task forces yielded a major bust Wednesday, as police arrested a Fremont man and charged him with multiple felonies.

Octavio Vasquez, 43, was charged with first-degree felony counts of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Fremont Prosecutor Jim Melle said Thursday Vasquez is being held on $1 million bond for each charge.

"It's really great to get somebody like that off the streets," Melle said.

According to a Sandusky County Drug Task Force release, the drug task forces from both counties executed a search warrant at the Vasquez Taco Stand at West State and Clover Street and at a residence at 611 S. Park Ave., which Vasquez owns.

During the search of the residence, law enforcement officials seized four kilos of suspected cocaine and more than $50,000 in U.S. currency.

Vasquez was arrested and taken to the Sandusky County Jail. He was arraigned Thursday.

Additional charges will be presented to a Sandusky County grand jury at a later date.

It is the third significant area drug seizure and arrest in the last month.

A Fremont man pleaded not guilty to several drug trafficking charges after Sandusky County Drug Task Force and Fremont Police Department officers arrested him July 12 at a Court Street residence.

Diante Pettiford, 18, was arrested the residence. A six-count indictment against Pettiford was returned by a Sandusky County grand jury on July 8.

The indictment included felony of the first degree trafficking of fentanyl with a major drug offender (MDO) specification.

Fremont Police arrested Clayton W. Guhn, 28, of Fremont on July 11 and charged him with having weapons under disability and OVI, with several drug-related charges also possible after officers found suspected fentanyl pills and cocaine in the man's vehicle and an apparent drug manufacturing lab at a Lynn Street residence.

Wednesday's arrest was a cooperative investigation involving the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, Fremont Police Department, Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office, Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office, Clyde Police Department and Sandusky County Drug Task Force.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Drug task forces seize four kilos of cocaine in Fremont bust