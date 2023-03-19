Drug trafficker arrested in Chester County, sheriff’s office says

A Chester County man is facing a drug charge after pounds of marijuana were found in his home on Wednesday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the sheriff’s office said that over the past months, a narcotics team with Chester County was able to identify a marijuana trafficker.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Dalton Ray Myers had been getting large amounts of marijuana from a source in California and was distributing the drug throughout Chester County.

Investigators got a search warrant for a home on Corbett Road in Fort Lawn and executed the warrant on Wednesday. While searching the home, the sheriff’s investigators arrested Myers and took 20 pounds of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office charged Myers with trafficking in marijuana.

