Drug trafficker caught rolling suitcase through the Bronx with enough fentanyl to kill millions of New Yorkers

Special Narcotics Prosecutor's Office/Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York/TNS

NEW YORK — An accused drug trafficker was nabbed rolling a suitcase through the Bronx packed with enough fentanyl to kill about three quarters of New York City’s population, authorities said Thursday.

Juan Gabriel Herrara Vargas, 42, was busted Tuesday just blocks away from the Bronx daycare where a 1-year-old boy recently died from exposure to the lethal substance.

As fentanyl overdose deaths are at crisis levels in New York City, he was allegedly hauling 13 kilos of the drug — the equivalent to potentially lethal doses for about 6.5 million New Yorkers.

The city Health Department, in numbers released earlier this week, found the Bronx has the highest overdose death numbers in the boroughs, with a rate of 73.6 per 100,000 residents. Since 2019, the overdose rate has more than doubled in the Bronx, as well as in Brooklyn and Queens.

“Once again, a large supply of fentanyl has been found in the Bronx,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “For years, our community has been a hub for fentanyl and has suffered so many deaths.”

Authorities allege Vargas traveled with the drugs — which had an estimated street value of $1.5 million — aboard a city subway train, inside a subway station and down the streets of the Bronx.

Vargas was toting the drug-filled, black-and-tan suitcase as he exited the Kingsbridge Road stop, with the suspect bolting after he was halted by authorities and surrendered his wallet and identification, officials said. He was then nabbed nearby less than three hours later with a second suitcase, this one filled with 50,000 glassine containers of fentanyl as authorities said more than 40 pounds of the drug were recovered.

Arresting officers discovered Vargas in possession of the bricks of fentanyl as well as ID documents from both the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, both of which were fraudulent, prosecutors said.

Following an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court in which he said nothing, Vargas was held without bail.

“The conduct charged is shockingly brazen, especially in a city still grieving the overdose death of a young child who lost his life at a nearby day care center,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan.

Even small amounts of fentanyl can be deadly, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. As little as 2 milligrams of the substance can take someone’s life, depending on factors including their tolerance, past usage and body size, the agency says.

Little Nicholas Feliz-Dominici, age 1, died after his Sept. 15 exposure to the drug inside the El Divino Nino Day Care Center, with three other kids sickened but surviving their fentanyl exposure.

Vargas was taken into custody as he exited a building on Heath Avenue around 8:40 p.m. while lugging a blue suitcase with a red stripe holding the glassines. Authorities descended on the location around 11 p.m. to find a kilo of suspected fentanyl, six pounds of loose powder, 10,000 filled glassines and an assortment of grinders, scales, stamps and rubber bands in a rear bedroom, officials said.

A glass table set up for packaging the drug was also discovered, while a search of a second bedroom uncovered a large TV monitor connected to security cameras allowing the operation to monitor the apartment. The windows of the residence were covered with taped-up black plastic trash bags to prevent anyone from looking inside.

Fentanyl has become the most common drug involved in city overdose deaths, according to the Health Department. Drug overdoses killed 2,668 individuals in New York City in 2021 — a 78% increase since 2019 — with fentanyl detected in 80% of those deaths.

The alarming trend has only continued, with 3,026 overdose deaths recorded last year, an annual increase of 12%. Mayor Eric Adams is planning a two-day fentanyl summit next week to address the problem.

Vargas was busted as part of an ongoing probe into city fentanyl trafficking. He was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday on charges of operating as a major trafficker, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

