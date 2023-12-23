Drug trafficker is found guilty of conspiracy, meth possession

Dec. 23—Luis Miguel Castro Alavez, 31, of Mexico, who was found guilty of conspiracy and attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in October by a federal jury, has been ordered to appear Feb. 7 for sentencing.

The case, which was adopted for prosecution by the U.S. Attorney's Office, was initiated after Hawaii Police Department personnel were contacted by a Hilo vacation rental landlord.

According to a news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, "during at least June 15, 2023, to June 28, 2023, Castro Alavez conspired with persons in Hawai 'i, California, and Mexico to distribute methamphetamine in Hawai 'i. Castro Alavez flew from California to Hilo, stayed in a vacation rental, and waited for a shipment of methamphetamine to arrive in the mail from his co-conspirators in California."

On June 28 the landlord of the vacation rental, upon partially opening the parcel after its arrival, discovered suspected drugs and contacted Hawaii police, who arrested Castro Alavez later that day, according to the release. Prior to the arrival of the parcel, Castro Alavez wired payments from Hilo to his co-conspirators in Mexico and mailed cash packed into chocolate boxes to his co-conspirators in California.