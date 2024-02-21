Drug trafficker, who moved from hotel to hotel to avoid detection, sentenced 25 years

A methamphetamine trafficker who pleaded guilty to selling drugs has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. He was sentenced on Friday.

Chrisitian Allen Meers, 45, pleaded guilty on the eve of his trial in September 2023 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the DOJ.

Court documents say Meers would move from hotel to hotel every few days to hide his drug trafficking operations from police, according to the DOJ.

On June 14, 2023, Meers and an associate were pulled over in Fort Worth after a traffic violation. The officers found a key to a nearby La Quinta Inn and were told by the associate that there was a stash of methamphetamine in the hotel room.

Officers searched the room and found a Louis Vuitton bag with plastic baggies containing what totaled to more than 4,500 grams of methamphetamine, along with two stolen guns, the DOJ said.