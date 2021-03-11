Drug trafficker says he bribed Honduras president

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrives for the swearing-in ceremony for Guatemala's new President Alejandro Giammattei at the National Theater in Guatemala City. Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, the former leader of the Los Cachiros cartel spoke on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, about the drugs, violence and money laundering that centered his life in Honduras, during a trial in New York. Prosecutors in the trial consider Hernandez a "co-conspirator." (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
CLAUDIA TORRENS
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A convicted Honduran drug trafficker and former leader of a cartel testified in United States federal court Thursday that he paid now-President Juan Orlando Hernández $250,000 for protection from arrest in 2012.

Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, former leader of the Cachiros cartel, testified that he made the payment in cash through one of Hernández’s sisters, Hilda Hernández, in exchange “for protection so that the military police and preventive police didn’t capture us in Honduras.”

He said he also paid so that he wouldn’t be extradited to the U.S. and so companies used by the Cachiros to launder money would be favored by the government. Rivera Maradiaga has admitted to being involved in 78 murders.

At the time of the alleged bribe, Juan Orlando Hernández was leader of Honduras’ Congress, but had begun angling for the presidency, which he won in 2013. He took office the following January. Hilda Hernández, who later served in his administration, died in a helicopter crash in 2017.

The accusation came in the third day of testimony in the trial of alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez. U.S. prosecutors have made it clear that allegations against President Hernández would arise during the trial, though he has not been charged.

Fuentes Ramírez was arrested in March 2020 in Florida. He is charged with drug trafficking and arms possession.

Hernández has vehemently denied any connection to drug traffickers. One of his brothers, Juan Antonio Hernández, was convicted of drug trafficking in the same court in 2019.

During that trial, the president was accused of accepting more than $1 million from Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

U.S. prosecutors have alleged that much of Hernández’s political rise was funded by drug traffickers who paid to be allowed to move drugs through Honduras without interference.

In January, U.S. federal prosecutors filed motions in the Fuentes Ramírez case saying that Hernández took bribes from drug traffickers and had the country’s armed forces protect a cocaine laboratory and shipments to the United States.

The documents quote Hernández — identified as co-conspirator 4 — as saying he wanted to “‘shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos’ by flooding the United States with cocaine.”

This week, Hernández has said in a series of Twitter messages that the witnesses in New York are seeking to lighten their sentences by making up lies against him.

Hernández's government is expected to receive more cautious treatment from the administration of President Joe Biden than it did from former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Roberta Jacobson, the former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, who is now the White House coordinator for the southern border, said that none of the $4 billion Biden wants to send for development aid in the Northern Triangle nations of Central America would go to the presidents of those three countries.

Last month, Democratic senators filed a bill calling on Biden to impose sanctions on Hernández and “determine whether he is a specially designated narcotics trafficker.”

The bill calls for a suspension of security aid to Honduras, seeks to prohibit the export of items such as tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets for Honduran security forces and calls on the U.S. to oppose loans to those forces from multilateral development banks.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, said in a statement on Thursday that Central America democracy faces an “existential threat.” Of Honduras, he said “corruption permeates the highest ranks of government, civil society activists are under attack, and the justice system is complicit in perpetuating lawlessness and impunity.”

Rivera Maradiaga testified Thursday that he had also bribed former President Juan Manuel Zelaya $500,000 in 2006 and current Vice President Ricardo Alvarez $500,000 in 2012.

__

Associated Press writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.

    A Honduran drug clan leader testified in a New York court on Thursday that he bribed Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez with $250,000 in exchange for ongoing government contracts as well as protection from capture and extradition to the United States. "It was for protection so neither the military nor preventative police would arrest me or my brother in Honduras and so we would not be extradited to the United States," Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, a leader of the Honduran drug clan Los Cachiros, testified in the trial of alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez. Rivera said the money, which was paid in 2012 when Hernandez was head of Honduras' Congress, was delivered in cash to the president's now-deceased sister, Hilda.

    Federal prosecutors alleged that Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández helped move cocaine into the U.S., during the trial of an alleged Honduran drug trafficker in New York on Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig said Hernández told accused cocaine trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez to "shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos" in an exchange sometime in 2013 or 2014, the Associated Press reported. Ramírez is the trafficker currently on trial, while Hernández does not face charges. A witness to the exchange, an accountant referred to by prosecutors as José Sánchez, described the meeting to prosecutors and will testify later in the trial. Sánchez ran a rice business allegedly used by Ramírez to launder drug money. Ramírez allegedly paid Hernández a $25,000 bribe to move drugs through Honduras. Hernández has vehemently denied working with drug traffickers. However, documents filed by U.S. prosecutors in January contend that Hernández has received bribes from drug traffickers and used the Honduran army to protect a cocaine laboratory as well as shipments destined for the U.S. Juan Antonio Hernández, the president's brother, was convicted in 2019 of helping to "process, receive, transport, and distribute multi-ton loads of cocaine that arrived in Honduras via planes, helicopters, and go-fast vessels," according to the U.S. Justice Department. The new allegations against Hernández come several months after the Justice Department arrested Mexico's former defense minister, General Salvador Cienfuegos, accusing him of protecting the H-2 drug cartel while conducting military operations against its rivals. However, the Justice Department dropped charges against Cienfuegos in November, in order to allow Mexican authorities to pursue the case. Mexico's attorney general's office announced in January 2021 that the country would not pursue any charges against Cienfuegos.

