Drug trafficker sentenced in Fayette court

May 17—FAYETTEVILLE — According to Anthony Ciliberti Jr., the Fayette County prosecuting attorney, a woman was sentenced May 16 in Fayette County Circuit Court for felony drug convictions.

In a press release, Ciliberti said that Heather L. Hewitt, 42, formerly of Prosperity, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing in relation to her convictions for the felony offenses of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than 50 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of fentanyl. Ewing sentenced Hewitt to serve 60 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction and six to 30 years for the delivery of fentanyl conviction, with the sentences to be served consecutively. She was also fined the sum of $25,000.

Hewitt must serve 21 years in prison before being eligible for parole, according to the release.

In rendering his decision, Ewing noted that Hewitt was the leader of a significant drug trafficking organization that enabled out-of-state drug dealers to expand their network into Fayette County. The judge further detailed significant harm to the community and citizens of Fayette County caused by Hewitt's drug dealing.

In June 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force began an investigation into the drug trafficking organization that was operating primarily in Fayette County. The investigation determined that Hewitt was the leader of the organization. In August 2021, while using a confidential informant, the task force began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug trafficking organization. According to the police, Hewitt was personally involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August 2021 through February 2022. Hewitt was also personally responsible for transporting large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into West Virginia.

At the time of her arrest on Feb. 19, 2022, Hewitt was found to be in possession of over one pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, $125,172 in cash, multiple sets of digital scales, and five firearms. Subsequent to her arrest, additional cash was seized from other locations and from Hewitt's Cash App account. The total cash seized from the Hewitt organization amounted to just over $250,000. Ledgers found at Hewitt's residence documented the distribution of over 14 pounds of controlled substances.

The hard work of the officers of the CRDVCTF put an end to a significant drug trafficking organization that had been operating in the county, according to Ewing and Ciliberti.

The crime was investigated by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney R. Wes Toney.

