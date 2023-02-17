Drug traffickers among those indicted in Boyd

Feb. 17—CATLETTSBURG — Two suspected drug dealers busted by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force last week were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were at the center of an investigation that started in 2022 and came to an end last week with a raid on a home on Belmont Street, according to the task force.

Court records show a Boyd County grand jury indicted Caudill and Gentry Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Caudill was indicted on three counts of first-offense trafficking in fentanyl, while Gentry was indicted on two counts of the same. Both were indicted on a single count of trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury:

—Stephen Holloway, 31, of Ashland, received an additional count to his pre-existing indictment. The grand jury chose to tack on a witness tampering charge.

—Darnell D. Butler, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

—Stephen J. Bennett, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, first-offense DUI and six traffic violations.

—Roy Bentley, 57, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

—Andrea Ehrler, 25, of Portsmouth, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Derek L. Caudill, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense heroin trafficking.

—Robert M. Stevens, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on three counts of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of aggravated drug trafficking.

—Christopher M. Thompson, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of first-degree burglary.

—Jordan Erby, 31, of Charleston, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

The following people were on indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport:

—Jeremy Withrow, 41, of Ashland

—Steven R. Williams Jr., 25, of Ashland

—Michael M. Miller, 51, of New Franklin, Ohio

—Michael D. May, 55, of Ashland

—Mathis R. Jones, 40, of Huntington

—Larry Childers, 38, of Flatwoods

—Marc A. Brown, 38, of Flatwoods

—Patsy Bassett, 33, of Ashland

—Arvied J. Lowe, 38, of Ashland