Drug trafficking among indictments in Boyd

Mar. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A man busted last month after Kentucky State Police said it found a street pharmacy inside his gym bag was among those indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.

Theodoric Cochrum, 50, of Frankfort, was indicted this week on a nine-count indictment charging him with trafficking in meth, weed, prescription amphetamines and Oxycodone, among other offenses.

The meth offense, due to the amount and prior convictions, has been enhanced to a class B felony, punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Kentucky State Police stopped Cochrum on Feb. 20 in the area of Roberts Drive in Cannonsburg, court records show. During the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana and asked to search the car, a citation states.

During the search of the 1990s Buick Park Avenue, state police found a gym bag in the floorboards, containing a large bag of weed, a large amount of meth, some heroin, some prescription amphetamines and some Oxycodone, court records show.

The trooper also turned up two black cell phones and a glass pipe believed to have contained drug residue, records show.

When Cochrum was taken to the jail, he told the trooper he had been using someone else's name and social security number the entire time, according to records.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:

—Jeffery Adams, 61, of Grayson, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree escape.

—Brandon S. Castle, 32, of Louisa, was indicted on one count of automobile theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value and one count of receiving more stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value.

—James Ward, 43, of Catlettsburg, received a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement on an existing case.

