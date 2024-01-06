Drug trafficking arrest made after joint investigation

Jan. 5—Zachary Dewayne Cosby, 22, is being held in the Madison County Jail on drug trafficking charges after a joint narcotics investigation conducted during the last week of December 2023, by the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the Limestone County Sheriff's Department Vice/Narcotics Unit. Cosby is charged with drug trafficking and being held in lieu of a $1.5 million bond.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the operation involved a related traffic stop which led to the seizure of approximately three pounds of marijuana. Subsequently, an investigation was conducted and a a search warrant was executed at a residential property in Limestone County where an additional 17 pounds of high-grade marijuana was confiscated.

The investigation is ongoing and the Madison County Sheriff's Office expects additional arrests to be made.

"We continue to be thankful for our strong partnership with the Madison County Sheriff's Office," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.