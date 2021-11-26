Drug trafficking evidence confiscated by law enforcement after search warrant

Police

ASHLAND – Drugs, drug paraphernalia and trafficking evidence was confiscated by Ashland Police Division and Ashland County Sheriff Office personnel Wednesday morning, according to an APD new release.

More: Mansfield man headed back to prison for rape conviction

Detectives from the APD and County Sheriff's Office assigned to the METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with members of the APD and the Ashland Special Response Team, executed a search warrant on East 9th Street, the release said.

Police are not releasing suspects names at this time and upon completion of the investigation the case will be forwarded to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office for review, according to the release.

The METRICH Enforcement Unit thanked the community in the release for providing tips that help lead to the successful execution of search warrants in the METRICH region and encourages all citizens to continue to report suspected drug activity.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Drug trafficking evidence confiscated by law enforcement