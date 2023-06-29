DRUG TRAFFICKING: Leelanau County man gets prison sentence

Jun. 28—GREILICKVILLE — Ricardo Roman Jr. will serve between 16 and 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a drug trafficking operation in Leelanau County.

The 47-year-old Elmwood Township man was sentenced Tuesday to prison time, along with court costs and fines, for delivery/manufacture of 50 to 499 grams of a controlled substance, conducting a criminal enterprise and being a habitual second offender, according to 13th Circuit Court records.

Roman was first arrested by Traverse Narcotics Team officers on an outstanding warrant last December at his residence. After he was taken into custody, TNT officers said they found an additional 79 grams of cocaine at his house.

His arrest was part of a larger investigation conducted by TNT and the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office that focused on a residence on Cherry Bend Road in Elmwood Township that police said they believe was being used for drug trafficking.

Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said in February that the subsequent investigation led to charges against four others with suspected ties to the operation.

The Leelanau County Prosecutor's Office also charged Jose Luis Roman, 39, of Northport; Katie Lynn Williams, 32, of Traverse City; Abigail Churchill Kinney, 38, of Traverse City; and Shane Wesley Hoffman, 31, of Traverse City, with conducting a criminal enterprise.

Bonds were set at $25,000 each on Jose, Williams, Kinney and Hoffman, all of whom still face charges, according to court records.

TNT was assisted in the operation by the sheriff's office, MSP Houghton Lake Post K9 team and members of the MSP Seventh District Emergency Support Team.