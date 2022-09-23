Drug trafficking nets woman 12 years in federal prison

Sep. 23—A woman arrested in Terre Haute on drug charges has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to twelve years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

She was arrested after a traffic stop on Sept. 29, 2021. Lowe, who was driving, said she did not have a valid driver's license.

When the officer who'd approached Lowe's noticed the smell of burnt marijuana, the officer called for a police dog.

The dog alerted on the vehicle, and a search revealed 768 grams of pure methamphetamine inside a cooler. Authorities said Lowe admitted to possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to sell it to others.

There were two minor children in Lowe's vehicle at the time.

Prosecutors said Lowe has 10 prior felony and 21 misdemeanor convictions in California, including six convictions relating to the sale of controlled substances, as well as assault with a deadly weapon.

Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela S. Domash prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Terre Haute Police Department.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA's Indianapolis field office, announced the sentencing.