Drug trafficking suspect gets more charges

Nov. 16—ASHLAND — A 44-year-old man at the center of a North East Kentucky Drug Task Force case is facing additional federal charges, according to court records.

Gary B. Rowe, 44, is due to be arraigned next week on a superseding indictment issued by a grand jury earlier this month.

Rowe, of Ashland, fled a hotel room in Ashland in December 2021 right before a raid by the narcotics investigators, according to police. Inside the room, police found a pound of fentanyl and 180 grams of meth.

He was later taken into custody in March.

The grand jury indicted Rowe on charges of conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl, possession of meth greater than 50 grams, possession of more than 10 grams of fluorofentanyl, possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl (two counts) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts).

The grand jury filed enhancements to his charges on the basis of 10 drug felonies he was convicted of in Boyd County between 2002 and 2018.

If convicted, Rowe could face life in prison.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com