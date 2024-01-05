Drug trafficking suspect wants new attorney

Jan. 5—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisville man accused of injuring motorists while running from police has been awaiting trial in the Boyd County Detention Center since 2022 — and his decision to hire a new attorney may just prolong the process.

According to initial reports, Lamario K. Fuller, 31, a previously convicted drug trafficker, was the target of yet another drug investigation in September 2022 when he attempted to evade Russell Police.

During the chase, Fuller is accused of crashing into two vehicles near Ky. 5 and U.S. 23, causing three people to sustain injuries. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed suspected drugs and a gun.

Fuller was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury in two separate cases, one consisting of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, trafficking methamphetamine, oxycodone and fentanyl.

The second case stems from the crash, in which Fuller was charged with three counts of second-degree assault and driving without a license or insurance.

On Friday, Fuller appeared virtually from the Boyd County Jail, accompanied by his current attorney John Thompson, who said, despite extensive conversations with prosecutors, no resolution is in sight.

Thompson said the prosecution is unwilling to budge on their extended offer and Fuller is "not pleased with the state of affairs," and may be looking at hiring different counsel.

Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis turned his attention to Fuller, asking how long he'd need to hire a new attorney.

"Not sure. Still working on it," Fuller responded, prompting Davis to ask again for a ballpark estimate for the sake of scheduling Fuller's next appearance.

"A month or two," Fuller said.

Davis scheduled Fuller to reappear on Feb. 2, telling Fuller his new attorney will "know what to do when you hire them."

