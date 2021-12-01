Drug trafficking trial date set for police dispatcher's boyfriend

Dec. 1—LAWRENCE — The boyfriend of a former Lawrence police dispatcher is set to ring in 2022 by going on trial for trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics.

The former dispatcher, Maricely Carrion Ramos, 36, is serving a four-to-five year prison sentence in MCI Framingham. She pleaded guilty in June to a series of narcotics trafficking and drug conspiracy charge, according to court records.

Jocheiry Acevedo Hernandez, 33, who investigators then described as Ramos' boyfriend, is scheduled to go on trial in Essex Superior Court on January 10.

The trial date was scheduled Monday during a hearing in Salem Superior Court. A final pre-trial conference was also scheduled for Jan. 5.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Maura Healey's office.

Ramos and Hernandez were arrested in June 2019 by state troopers investigating a "highly organized and sophisticated" trafficking network for heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in the Greater Lawrence area, according to court records.

Hernandez was listed as a target in the major narcotics investigation which was initially launched in October 2017 and involved wiretapping, surveillance and covert monitoring by investigators in spring 2019, according to search warrant affidavits filed in the case.

After Ramos, a former Lawrence police dispatcher, Hernandez, and 12 others were arrested and charged last week, Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Daniel Clemens and Trooper Robert Noonan filed in Salem Superior Court search warrant affidavits which span 361 pages.

Investigators said they were listening on June 15, 2019 when Hernandez was talking on the phone about going to New York to visit Ramos' father. It was apparent from the conversation the couple "also intended to pick up narcotics while there," according to the affidavits.

The following day, investigators "pinged" one of Hernandez's cell phones. At first, he showed up in Worcester on Interstate 290 and later, next to Yankee Stadium in New York.

Later in the day, investigators listened as Hernandez gave someone "instructions on how to mix cutting agents to narcotics" and then as he admitted "to traveling to New York to secure two kilograms of fentanyl," according to the court documents.

Then, around 11 that night, investigators said, through the wiretap, they knew Hernandez and Ramos were heading back to Massachusetts.

They "arranged" for the Honda Accord Ramos was driving on Interstate 495 north in Westford to be pulled over by Trooper Steven Durant who is assigned to a state police "community action team."

"During the motor vehicle stop, Trooper Durant located and seized approximately two kilograms of suspected fentanyl and two kilograms of suspected cocaine from inside the vehicle," according to the affidavits.

A report written by Durant said two kilos of cocaine were discovered hidden under the passenger's seat of the car.

Also, "abnormal bump" was seen in the car's floor carpet underneath the passenger's seat, according to Durant's report.

"Underneath the carpet I located a large plastic bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl," Durant wrote.

Ramos, following her arrest, was fired from Lawrence police. She had worked as a civilian call taker for about a year.

The couple's arrests were part of a two-year-long investigation that involved more than 150 local, state and federal law enforcement officials. They targeted narcotics distribution and sales in New England, police said.

