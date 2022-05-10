Drug transaction in Cambridge leads to arrest of Zanesville man

A Zanesville man is facing drug-related charges following a drug transaction on the evening of May 3.

Sheriff Jeff Paden

A press release from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office states 33-year-old Daywon Reese — also known at DayDay — has been charged with aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both are second-degree felonies.

Investigators comprised of the Cambridge Police Department, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force interdicted a drug transaction involving Reese in the city of Cambridge. Investigators collected 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of cash. K-9 Hoke of the sheriff’s office also assisted in the investigation.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said, “If individuals want to continue to put this poison on the streets in Guernsey County, we’ll continue to accommodate them and find a room for them in our jail."

Reese's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday. Bond, set at $10,000 with no in lieu of 10 percent, was posted by Turoczy Bail Bonds.

