Drug Unit, ATF make arrests related to pawn shop burglaries

Jul. 19—ALBANY — Officers with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents, acting on information in regards to a recent string of pawn shop burglaries in Albany and Lee County, recently made four arrests and confiscated weapons and drugs after surveillance of a suspect led to his capture.

According to ADDU Commander Major Ryan Ward, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms received information regarding the recent string of burglaries at pawn shops in Albany and Lee County. The information revealed that a male suspect, Rasheen Malik Garrett, was in possession of a number of the stolen guns and ammunition.

Agents from both ADDU and ATF began conducting surveillance on a potential address in the 600 block of Cherry Avenue that Garrett was seen frequenting. The suspect was seen exiting the residence with a rifle that was similar in color to one of the rifles stolen in the pawn shop burglaries. A computer inquiry revealed that the suspect was the subject of five active warrants.

The suspect entered a vehicle and attempted to leave the scene with the rifle. When he saw that he could not elude pursuing police vehicles, he attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody. A search warrant was obtained for the address on Cherry Avenue and executed by members of ADDU, with assistance from the Albany Gang Unit and agents from ATF.

During the execution of the search warrant, the long yellow rifle and several other weapons, ammunition, cash and drugs were seized. The weapons were determined to be ones from the burglaries at the pawn shops.

The following items were seized:

—Ruger .357 caliber Magnum revolver

—Sig Sauer 9mm pistol

—Springfield Armory Emissary 9mm pistol

—Spikes Tactical Spartan AR Rifle, yellow in color, 556 caliber

—AB Suppressor

—Ruger 9mm pistol

—4.0 grams of marijuana

—$843 in currency

Garrett, 26, was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property (5 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (5 counts), possession of a sawed-off shotgun/rifle, machine gun, silencer or dangerous weapon prohibited, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and driving on suspended license.

In addition to their pursuit of Garrett, the law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance at an address on the 300 block of Sixth Avenue that Garrett listed as his residence. During the surveillance, agents with ADDU observed three males exiting the residence with a backpack and entering into a vehicle. Based on the case that was being worked on Cherry Avenue, interdiction units executed a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the traffic stop, the three males were detained and subsequently arrested.

These items were seized from this traffic stop:

—Black and Blue Springfield Armory AR

—Gold Ghost Firearms 556 caliber AR

—Taurus G3C Pistol

—Drum magazine with 36 live rounds of ammunition

—238 grams of marijuana

—21 Ecstasy pills

—Digital scales

Arrested in the traffic stop were:

—Michael Moffit, 20, who was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II narcotic/fentanyl with the intent to distribute;

—Hassein Reid, 19, who was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II narcotic/fentanyl with the intent to distribute;

—Vakeith Howard, 20, who was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II narcotic/fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

This case is still under investigation.