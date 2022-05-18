Drug unit search warrant leads to pair's arrests

May 18—ALBANY — Responding to multiple complaints from citizens in the area, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit executed a search warrant on Sharon Drive on Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of drug-related items.

ADDU commander Maj. Ryan Ward said members of the drug unit executed a search warrant on the 2300 block of Sharon Drive as a result of multiple complaints of drug activity conducted in the area.

During the execution of the warrant, ADDU seized the following items:

—3.5 pounds of marijuana;

—AR 15 assault rifle;

—Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun;

—$1,669 in currency;

—Plastic baggies.

Arrested at the residence where the search warrant was conducted were Taljon Cromer Jr. on the charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes (two counts) and reckless conduct; and Jazmin Cromer on the charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and reckless conduct.