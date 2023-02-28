Drug users have treatment option to avoid arrest

Feb. 27—WILKES-BARRE — This year marks Jessica Miraglia's 17th year of being sober giving thanks to a life altering event 18 years ago when drug agents with the state Office of Attorney General surrounded her house to arrest her.

Miraglia credited former deputy attorney general Bob O'Hara and the Luzerne County Treatment Court in turning her life around, eventually earning a criminal justice degree from King's College and Widener University Law School where she graduated top of her class.

On Monday, Miraglia, a Luzerne County assistant district attorney, spoke alongside Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry to announce that Luzerne County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program designed for substance abuse users to avoid arrest in seeking treatment. Luzerne County becomes the 20th county in Pennsylvania to join LETI that has helped more than 400 people statewide.

"Why is this so important," Henry said. "As a long-time prosecutor, I saw over and over again what happen with the same individuals. They would get arrested for drug offenses; They would come to court, get convicted and get sentenced.

"And then the inevitable happens, they would re-offend. It was a like a revolving door. Usually what did not happen, there was no help or recognition in the need for treatment. There was no outstretched hand to say we are here to give you treatment that you need. And that is what was missing," Henry said.

Miraglia said she had a helping hand and a team of treatment court officials who guided her to sobriety and eventually becoming an attorney.

"It was all too easy to say lock them up," Miraglia said. "Everyday we need to help more people to win."

Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce hosted the event saying historically, law enforcement would simply arrest and lock up drug users. With the success of the alternative drug treatment court, Sanguedolce said it is time to go in a new direction to help drug users overcome their addiction at the same time arresting drug traffickers.

"The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office is proud to join the statewide Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative program. This initiative allows our police to guide individuals who are suffering from substance abuse disorder into treatment, rather than criminally charging them with treatment, rather than punishment, is a more effective option," Sanguedolce stated.